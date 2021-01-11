Barclays Believes National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 8, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.45, close to its 52-week high of $10.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Energy Services Reunited is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.67 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, National Energy Services Reunited has an average volume of 169.7K.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. engages in the provision of oilfield services, which includes production, drilling and evaluation. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.