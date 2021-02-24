Barclays Believes Metlife (MET) Still Has Room to Grow

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Metlife (MET) on February 22 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.43, close to its 52-week high of $57.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.50, representing a -0.5% downside. In a report issued on February 17, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.95 and a one-year low of $22.85. Currently, Metlife has an average volume of 5.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, EMEA, MetLife Holdings and Corporate & Other. The U.S. segment offers a broad range of protection products and services aimed at serving the financial needs of customers throughout their lives. The U.S. segment is organized into three businesses: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty. The Asia segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include whole life, term life, variable life, universal life, accident & health insurance, fixed and variable annuities and endowment products. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & health insurance, credit insurance and retirement and savings products. The EMEA segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & health insurance, credit insurance and retirement and savings products. The MetLife Holdings segment consists of operations relating to products and businesses, such as variable, universal, term and whole life insurance, variable, fixed and index-linked annuities, long-term care insurance, as well as the assumed variable annuity guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment contains the excess capital, as well as certain charges and activities, not allocated to the segments. Metlife was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

