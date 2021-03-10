Barclays Believes Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on March 8, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.78, close to its 52-week high of $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Sapiens International, and Nice-Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magic Software Enterprises with a $19.50 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.35 and a one-year low of $6.31. Currently, Magic Software Enterprises has an average volume of 59.86K.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia in February 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.