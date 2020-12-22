Barclays Believes Global Payments (GPN) Won’t Stop Here

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments (GPN) on May 8 and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.42, close to its 52-week high of $209.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.00, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Global Payments’ market cap is currently $58.77B and has a P/E ratio of 130.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jeffrey Steven Sloan, the CEO of GPN sold 123,035 shares for a total of $24,200,982.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend brand. The company was founded in January 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

