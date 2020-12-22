Barclays Believes Epam Systems (EPAM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on October 2, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems (EPAM), with a price target of $369.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $340.63, close to its 52-week high of $359.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $392.22, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on November 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $393.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $359.39 and a one-year low of $151.97. Currently, Epam Systems has an average volume of 289.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More on EPAM: