Barclays Believes BellRing Brands (BRBR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on December 14, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.49, close to its 52-week high of $25.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BellRing Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BellRing Brands’ market cap is currently $951M and has a P/E ratio of 40.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.