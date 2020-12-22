Barclays Believes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Won’t Stop Here

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on October 30 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.49, close to its 52-week high of $182.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $177.00, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Automatic Data Processing’s market cap is currently $76.86B and has a P/E ratio of 31.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The Other segment comprises of non-recurring gains and losses; miscellaneous processing services; the elimination of intercompany transactions; and interest expense. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.