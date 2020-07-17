Barclays’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho CFA from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on New Fortress Energy (NFE), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.57, close to its 52-week high of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 48.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Fortress Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, New Fortress Energy has an average volume of 116.6K.

New Fortress Energy LLC engages in the provision of energy infrastructure and development services. It specializes in the fields of power, infrastructure, transportation and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its LNG production and delivery model includes liquefaction, logistics, shipping and terminals. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.