Barclays’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho, CFA from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on New Fortress Energy (NFE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.93, close to its 52-week low of $7.01.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Fortress Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.67, an 110.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, New Fortress Energy has an average volume of 105.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NFE in relation to earlier this year.

New Fortress Energy LLC engages in the provision of energy infrastructure and development services. It specializes in the fields of power, infrastructure, transportation and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its LNG production and delivery model includes liquefaction, logistics, shipping and terminals. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.