Barclays’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Duke Energy (DUK) on August 10 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Energy with a $92.29 average price target, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.79 and a one-year low of $62.13. Currently, Duke Energy has an average volume of 3.6M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DUK in relation to earlier this year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment focuses on natural gas operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Piedmont and Duke Energy Ohio. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, develops, builds, operates, and owns wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.