Barclays’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on May 8, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Forum Energy Tech (FET), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 36.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Forum Energy Tech has an analyst consensus of Strong Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Forum Energy Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $200 million and GAAP net loss of $12.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a GAAP net loss of $384 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company. It operates through following segments: Drilling & Downhole; Completions; Production; and Corporate. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs and manufactures products; and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and services markets, and other markets. The Completions segment provides products and services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. The Production segment designs, manufactures and supplies products and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. The Corporate segment covers selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.