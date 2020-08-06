Banner (BANR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Banner (BANR) on June 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banner with a $39.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.64 and a one-year low of $27.12. Currently, Banner has an average volume of 232K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BANR in relation to earlier this year.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.