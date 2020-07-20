BankUnited (BKU) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 17, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BankUnited (BKU), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BankUnited with a $25.29 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.60 and a one-year low of $13.47. Currently, BankUnited has an average volume of 1.26M.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. It also offers commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.