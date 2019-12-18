Bank7 (BSVN) Receives a Buy from Stephens

Stephens analyst Matt Olney reiterated a Buy rating on Bank7 (BSVN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.39, close to its 52-week high of $19.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank7 with a $24.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.39 and a one-year low of $10.85. Currently, Bank7 has an average volume of 5,197.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BSVN in relation to earlier this year.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William B. Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.