Bank OZK (OZK) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Bank OZK (OZK) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank OZK is a Hold with an average price target of $22.90, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bank OZK’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $244 million and net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $115 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.