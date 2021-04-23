Bank OZK (OZK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank OZK (OZK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank OZK is a Hold with an average price target of $44.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.83 and a one-year low of $17.33. Currently, Bank OZK has an average volume of 910.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.