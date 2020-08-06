Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 22, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Central Pacific Financial, and Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son’s market cap is currently $1.31B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals,local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.