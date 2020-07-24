Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained a Hold rating on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.60.

Braziler has an average return of 0.2% when recommending Bank of NT Butterfield & Son.

According to TipRanks.com, Braziler is ranked #5242 out of 6815 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son with a $26.33 average price target.

Based on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135 million and net profit of $40.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a net profit of $52.11 million.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals,local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.