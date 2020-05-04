Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained a Buy rating on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Braziler is ranked #4753 out of 6512 analysts.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $40.25 and a one-year low of $13.77. Currently, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son has an average volume of 358.6K.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals,local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.