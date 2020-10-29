Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son with a $29.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and net profit of $34.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a net profit of $38.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals,local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.