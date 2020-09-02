Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives a New Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) yesterday and set a price target of C$66.04. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 34.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Anglogold Ashanti.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Nova Scotia is a Hold with an average price target of $45.37, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$63.00 price target.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.69 billion and net profit of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.47 billion and had a net profit of $1.86 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.