Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) yesterday and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.92, close to its 52-week low of $35.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia with a $53.23 average price target.

Bank Of Nova Scotia’s market cap is currently $45.99B and has a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.