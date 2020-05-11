Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released today, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Nova Scotia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.99.

Bank Of Nova Scotia’s market cap is currently $46.16B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.