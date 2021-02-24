Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Receives a Hold from National Bank

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) today and set a price target of C$113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Dechaine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Dechaine covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $88.59 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank Of Montreal’s market cap is currently $53.91B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.