Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA assigned a Buy rating to Bank Of Montreal (BMO) yesterday and set a price target of C$80.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.65.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 50.2% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $57.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.93 and a one-year low of $38.31. Currently, Bank Of Montreal has an average volume of 701.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.