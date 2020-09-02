Bank Of Montreal (BMO): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and a price target of C$94.07. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.81.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $63.83 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on August 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$80.50 price target.

Based on Bank Of Montreal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.19 billion and net profit of $1.23 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.67 billion and had a net profit of $1.56 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMO in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.