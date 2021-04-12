Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released today, Paul Holden from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO), with a price target of C$122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 54.6% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Montreal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.03.

Based on Bank Of Montreal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.92 billion and net profit of $2.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.72 billion and had a net profit of $1.59 billion.

Bank of Montreal is a Canadian multinational bank and financial services company. It provides personal and commercial banking, lending, mortgages, credit cards and investment advice services. The company also offers specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, risk management products, foreign exchange and cash management solutions to small business and commercial banking customers.