Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Bank of Commerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Bank of Commerce Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.74 million and net profit of $3.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.6 million and had a net profit of $3.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BOCH in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of financial, commercial, and community banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, loans, electronic banking, and safe deposit boxes through Merchants Bank of Commerce,. The company was founded on January 21, 1982 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.