Bank of America (BAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital gave Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Bank of America today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of America with a $27.57 average price target, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on July 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.72 and a one-year low of $17.95. Currently, Bank of America has an average volume of 72.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAC in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and non-core MSRs, other liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

