Bank of America (BAC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Credit Suisse gave Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.03, close to its 52-week low of $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.55, implying a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Bank of America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.31 billion and net profit of $6.99 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.53 billion and had a net profit of $7.28 billion.

