Bank of America (BAC) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America (BAC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.22.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank of America’s market cap is currently $254.3B and has a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.