Bandwidth (BAND) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Bandwidth (BAND), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 87.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.75.

Based on Bandwidth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.29 million.

Bandwidth, Inc. provides cloud-based communications services. It offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, messaging. managed network, and conferencing services. The firm serves the telecom needs of small and medium businesses. It operates through the following business segments: CPaaS and Other.