Bandwidth (BAND) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bandwidth (BAND), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bandwidth’s market cap is currently $1.64B and has a P/E ratio of 622.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bandwidth, Inc. provides cloud-based communications services. It offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, messaging. managed network, and conferencing services. The firm serves the telecom needs of small and medium businesses. It operates through the following business segments: CPaaS and Other. The CPaaS segment includes software-powered communication platform such as, voice calling and messaging services. The Other Segment provides legacy services. The company was founded by Henry Kaestner and David Morken in 1999 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.