Bandwidth (BAND) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Bandwidth (BAND), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $186.75, which is a 56.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $198.61 and a one-year low of $94.00. Currently, Bandwidth has an average volume of 524.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BAND in relation to earlier this year.

Bandwidth, Inc. provides cloud-based communications services. It offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, messaging. managed network, and conferencing services. The firm serves the telecom needs of small and medium businesses. It operates through the following business segments: CPaaS and Other. The CPaaS segment includes software-powered communication platform such as, voice calling and messaging services. The Other Segment provides legacy services. The company was founded by Henry Kaestner and David Morken in 1999 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.