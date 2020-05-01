Bandwidth (BAND) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth (BAND), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.33.

The company has a one-year high of $90.63 and a one-year low of $42.62. Currently, Bandwidth has an average volume of 381K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BAND in relation to earlier this year.

Bandwidth, Inc. provides cloud-based communications services. It offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, messaging. managed network, and conferencing services. The firm serves the telecom needs of small and medium businesses. It operates through the following business segments: CPaaS and Other. The CPaaS segment includes software-powered communication platform such as, voice calling and messaging services. The Other Segment provides legacy services. The company was founded by Henry Kaestner and David Morken in 1999 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.