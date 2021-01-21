Banc of California (BANC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California (BANC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.64, close to its 52-week high of $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 94.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $17.50 average price target, implying a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Banc of California has an average volume of 205.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BANC in relation to earlier this year.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.