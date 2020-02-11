Banc of California (BANC) Gets a Sell Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Sell rating on Banc of California (BANC) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banc of California is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $15.00.

Banc of California’s market cap is currently $841.2M and has a P/E ratio of 449.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BANC in relation to earlier this year.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.