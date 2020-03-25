Banc of California (BANC) Gets a Sell Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Sell rating on Banc of California (BANC), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.09, close to its 52-week low of $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Banc of California has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Banc of California’s market cap is currently $411.8M and has a P/E ratio of 188.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BANC in relation to earlier this year.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.