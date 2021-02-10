Banc of California (BANC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California (BANC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.24, close to its 52-week high of $19.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 93.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $19.50 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on January 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Banc of California’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.54 million and net profit of $21.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.31 million and had a net profit of $14.27 million.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.