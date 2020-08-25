Banc of California (BANC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on March 5, Donald Worthington from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Banc of California (BANC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is ranked #730 out of 6890 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banc of California is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on March 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Banc of California has an average volume of 377.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BANC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.