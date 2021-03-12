Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Ceco Environmental, and Broadwind Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ballard Power Systems with a $36.86 average price target.

Based on Ballard Power Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.62 million and GAAP net loss of $11.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLDP in relation to earlier this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company’s main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it has a presence in China, Europe, North America and other of which Europe generates maximum revenue.