Ball (BLL) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ball (BLL), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ball with a $103.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $59.79. Currently, Ball has an average volume of 1.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 158 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLL in relation to earlier this year.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.