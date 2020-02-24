Balchem (BCPC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Balchem (BCPC), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Balchem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.00.

Based on Balchem’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.33 million.

Balchem Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products, and Industrial Products.