Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.14, close to its 52-week low of $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Baker Hughes Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.56, implying a 141.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $28.32 and a one-year low of $9.18. Currently, Baker Hughes Company has an average volume of 7.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKR in relation to earlier this year.

Baker Hughes Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS).