Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Cowen & Co. gave Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.93.

According to TipRanks.com, West is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.3% and a 38.6% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $29.30 average price target, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Baker Hughes Company’s market cap is currently $14.74B and has a P/E ratio of 105.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BKR in relation to earlier this year.

Baker Hughes Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS).

