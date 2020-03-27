Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Bill Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company (BKR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.04, close to its 52-week low of $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -22.6% and a 24.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, National-Oilwell, and Halliburton.

Baker Hughes Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.42, implying an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Baker Hughes Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.35 billion and net profit of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.27 billion and had a net profit of $131 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKR in relation to earlier this year.

Baker Hughes Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention. The OFE segment provides a broad portfolio of products and services required to facilitate the safe and reliable flow of hydrocarbons from the subsea wellhead to the surface production facilities. The TPS segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression and power-generation applications. The DS segment provides operating technologies helping to improve the health, productivity, and safety of asset intensive industries and enable the Industrial Internet of Things. The company was founded in April, 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.