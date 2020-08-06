Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a Hold with an average price target of $12.45.

Based on Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.58 million and had a net profit of $39.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCSF in relation to earlier this year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.