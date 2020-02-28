Baidu (BIDU) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Baidu (BIDU) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.07, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $186.22 and a one-year low of $93.39. Currently, Baidu has an average volume of 3.52M.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products.