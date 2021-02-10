Baidu (BIDU) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Baidu (BIDU), with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $309.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Baidu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.13, implying a -21.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $259.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $304.24 and a one-year low of $82.00. Currently, Baidu has an average volume of 8.37M.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The Baidu Core segment offers keyword-based marketing services. The iQiyi segment focuses in the membership and online advertising services. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

