Baidu (BIDU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CLSA and Oppenheimer gave Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from KeyBanc. Analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on Baidu today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tencent Holdings, and CooTek (Cayman).

Baidu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.36.

Baidu’s market cap is currently $35.63B and has a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products.